Ludhiana: Missing from railway station, minor girl traced from Dholewal

A day after a minor girl went missing from Ludhiana Railway station, the Government Railway Police (GRP) traced the girl from Dholewal. The girl had taken shelter in the house of a good Samaritan. The police also revealed the man, who claimed to be the brother of the girl, had “abducted” her from Bihar on the pretext of marriage. Missing from railway station, minor girl traced from Dholewal. (HT)

Superintendent of police (SP, GRP) Balram Rana said that they have informed the Bihar Police about the accused. The girl has been sent to a shelter home.

SP Rana said that the youth made a complaint that someone had kidnapped his “younger sister” from the railway station on Wednesday morning. He had concocted a story stating that they had lost their parents and were living with their uncle and aunt, who used to mistreat them following which they had left the house and come to Ludhiana. When they were sleeping on the platform, someone kidnapped his “sister”.

Rana said the police initiated an investigation. When they scanned CCTVs, they found that the girl went with someone on her own. Tracing the trail of CCTVs, the police traced the girl from Dholewal, where she had taken shelter in a house.

“During questioning, the girl stated that the accused is not his brother. The accused has abducted her on the pretext of marriage stating that he has relatives in Ludhiana, who would help them in settling here. After reaching here, she found that he had lied to her. They indulged in a spat over it following which she left the platform and reached Dholewal,” said the SP.

“The family of the girl has been informed and the girl has been sent to a shelter home,” he added.