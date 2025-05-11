Ludhiana: Moms and medals; balancing homes and hustles

Every mother can achieve heights — it only takes the right mindset, says a powerhouse mother, 48-year-old Baljeet Kaur, who works with the Indian Railways and is also an international athlete. She makes time for her training during lunch breaks and in the morning hours after sending her children to school. Athlete Dilpreet Kang practising in Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

On Mother’s Day, marking motherhood and maternal bonds, achievers, who are not just nurturing families but also conquering the world of sports with strength, spirit, and determination, point out that motherhood is not an end of dreams, but the beginning of even bigger ones.

“In the evenings, I take them to the stadium with me so they too can play and practice,” says Baljeet Kaur. Having won medals in Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and more, Kaur believes that motherhood gives strength.

Dilpreet Kang, 45, a proud mother of two, including a young boxer, has managed to juggle her home, parenting duties and her lifelong passion for athletics. A former school-level athlete, she returned to the field just four months after having her first child. Since then, there has been no looking back.

With sheer dedication, she has participated in national and international events in discus and javelin throw. She has a proud medal haul to her name — gold, silver and bronze—from the Asian Masters Athletics Championship in Malaysia (2018), a silver in Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan last year and three medals each at the National Khelo Masters Championship in Delhi and another championship in Dharamsala last month.

“My family has always supported me, and that has made all the difference,” says Kang. “Fitness is important for everyone, especially mothers. Go to the gym, play sports—do anything that keeps you physically active.”

Her passion doesn’t stop at her own achievements. She has inspired those around her too. She motivated her sister-in-law—who has a two-year-old daughter—to take up sports. Today, she too competes in athletic events.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Navjot Kaur, 40, is showing what true grit looks like. Posted in Phagwara but based in Ludhiana, she juggles her job, home and training sessions with unmatched energy. “After becoming a mother, my strength and determination only grew,” she says. Her son is a budding cricketer, and she encourages him to follow sports seriously. She has brought home medals from national games in Jharkhand, gold at the World Police Games in Canada and has proudly represented Indian Police in several international events.

Then there is the story of a mother who had to quit athletics due to a knee injury last year. Even though she no longer competes, her love for sports lives on through her children. “It’s not easy for a homemaker to continue sports—practice, diet and routine often take a backseat. But I channel all my energy into motivating my children now,” says Ramandeep Kaur. A former bronze winner in the 1500m sprint at Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, she had once competed at the All India Inter-University level in 2006. Today, she’s the wind beneath her children’s wings.