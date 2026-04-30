Ludhiana: Muck, overflowing drains choke Tajpur dairy complex roads

The streets of Tajpur dairy complex have been swamped by muck, with cow dung and dairy waste lying up to a foot deep at several places after drains overflowed repeatedly. The situation has disrupted daily operations, with workers forced to wade through the filth to transport milk and cattle feed, while dairy operators blame narrow drains and faulty slope for the crisis. Dairy operators blame narrow drains for the overflow. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The situation has affected routine work at the dairy complex, where workers are forced to push carts carrying feed and milk through the muck or carry supplies on their heads. Many are slipping while navigating the muck-covered lanes.

Dairy Union president Lovely Singh said the drainage system was inadequate and difficult to maintain.

“The drains are too small. We cannot even clean them properly as they are too narrow for a hoe. They keep overflowing and dairy waste spreads across the streets,” he said. “The drains also lack proper slope to carry waste to the effluent treatment plant (ETP),” he added.

Instead of reaching the ETP, where liquid waste is to be treated before being discharged into the Buddha Nullah, the waste spills onto roads and, during rain, flows directly into the drain.

The Tajpur dairy complex houses around 160 dairy units with an estimated 15,000 to 18,000 cattle.

MLA Ludhiana East Daljeet Singh Grewal said he had discussed the matter with sewerage board officials.

“The issue here is cow dung. It blocks the drains, which leads to overflowing channels and waste remaining stagnant in the streets,” he said.

He added that the municipal corporation (MC) would clean the streets and remove cow dung and other solid waste blocking the drains. “Once that is done, the drains should function properly,” he said.

Executive engineer, sewerage board, Balraj Singh, said the drains were not designed to carry solid waste.

“The drains are not meant to carry cow dung. Dairy workers wash their units and flush dung into the drains. The channels get jammed immediately, leading to blockages and stagnant muck on the streets,” he said.

The issue has also highlighted the unresolved problem of cow dung disposal. The complex is to get a compact biogas plant for on-site processing, though officials said it would take time. Until then, dung is to be lifted and transported elsewhere for processing.

However, dairy operators have refused to place dung outside their units for collection, saying the already congested streets would become further blocked.

Superintending engineer, O&M Cell, MC, Ekjot Singh said it was not possible to collect dung from inside every unit and operators had been asked to place it outside or use carts for disposal.