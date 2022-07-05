Ludhiana | Murder accused held with illegal weapon
An accused facing trial in a murder case and several other cases landed in the police custody for possessing an illegal weapon.
The CIA staff -1 of Ludhiana nabbed the accused at T-point Jagirpur and recovered a .32 bore country-made pistol and five live cartridges from his possession.
The accused, identified as Sandeep Singh of Meharban village, was out on bail
Inspector Rajesh Kumar, in-charge, CIA-1, said the accused was arrested following a tip-off. “The accused was wanted by the police in an attempt to murder case registered at Jodhewal police station on January 4 this year. The accused, along with his accomplices, had fired at the house of a student union leader of GGN Khalsa College in Bawa Colony on Kakowal Road,” he said.
He added that the accused is already facing trial in around seven cases, including the murder case, attempt to murder, snatching, cases under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act. A fresh case under Section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at Meharban police station.
The accused is being questioned about his aides and from where he procured the weapon.
-
Ludhiana | MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina raises concern over contaminated water supply
Raising concern over contaminated water supply and poor sanitary conditions in her constituency, MLA (Ludhiana South) Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina conducted a meeting with municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal at the MC's Zone-D office on Tuesday. Issue of non-functional streetlights was also raised in the meeting. Meanwhile, Aggarwal said directions have been issued to the officials to resolve the issues highlighted by the legislator.
-
Ludhiana | 56 attend webinar on cultivation of vegetable crops at PAU
The department of vegetable science, Punjab Agricultural University, organised an online webinar on 'Cultivation of Vegetable Crops during Rainy Season' under the guidance of Tarsem Singh Dhillon, head, department of vegetable science, in which as many as 56 farmers and students of various departments participated. Principal vegetable breeder, Mamta Pathak, advised the farmers to adopt recommended cultural practices for successful cultivation of okra and bitter gourd. Karamjit Kaur was elected as senior vice-president.
-
U.P. minister to launch toll-free number for redressal of civic issues
Urban development minister of U.P. AK Sharma will on Wednesday launch a toll-free number—1533-- for residents of the state wherein they can register their complaints regarding choked sewer, drinking water and cleanliness. The minister will also review the redressal work being done through the previously launched Sambhav portal.
-
19 students get jobs in textile industry in Ludhiana
As many as 19 students of Government Institute of Textile Chemistry and Knitting Technology, Ludhiana, secured jobs in various textile industries during a placement camp held here at the institute. Principal Kanu Sharma said students have been selected at salary packages of nearly Rs 2.88 lakh per annum and further urged the youngsters to join the institute to build their career.
-
Dengue larvae spotted at 9 sites in Ludhiana; destroyed
Within a few days into the monsoon, an anti-larvae team of the health department found dengue larvae in nine areas of the city on Tuesday. According to district epidemiologist (dengue) the larvae, Dr Prabhleen Kaur was found at New Janta Nagar, CRPF Colony, Gopal Nagar, Sant Vihar, Antal Nagar, New Prem Nagar, Dhandari, Indirapuri, Gandhi Nagar and Hargobind Nagar area and the teams have destroyed the larvae by administering medicine on the spot.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics