Ludhiana | Murder bid accused’s kin pelt police with stones
Kin of a man accused of murder bid pelted a police team with stones when they went to arrest him in Bajigar Basti of Daad village on Sunday. The accused, Saka Mohammad, managed to flee the spot in the melee.
Saka Mohammad’s brother Rashid Mohammad, mother Nazira Mohammad, Rashid’s wife Reshma and their aides have been booked for Sunday’s incident. The FIR in the case pertaining has been registered under Sections 353, 186, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code, on the complaint of assistant sub-inspector Ashwani Kumar of Jodhan police station of Ludhiana Rural. The accused are yet to be arrested.
The attempt to murder case dates back to February 25, 2021, when the accused had allegedly called the victim to Mansooran on the pretext of selling his Volkswagen Polo car and opened attack with him with sharp-edged weapons.
Two aides of Saka Mohammad have already been arrested in this case.
Now, Congress bosses mull action against Sidhu for ‘anti-party’ acts
All India Congress Committee in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary has recommended action against former state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu for his anti-party activities in the run-up to the assembly elections and breach of party discipline in recent days. The talk of action against Sidhu coincided with his tweet welcoming political strategist Prashant Kishor's plans to float his own political outfit.
Ludhiana | Train delayed as labour unions block tracks for an hour
The Ludhiana-Bhiwani Express Special departed an hour late from the local railway station after the members of various labour unions blocked the tracks adjoining platform number 6 on Monday morning after a travel ticket examiner (TTE) penalised some passengers travelling without tickets. According to railway officials, around 5.30am, the TTE had found some passengers trying to board the train without a valid ticket and stopped them.
Ludhiana | Posing as passengers, 3 men carjack taxi
Posing as passengers, three miscreants robbed a taxi driver of Manjit Singh, 23, of Fazilka's vehicle and ₹2,000 cash after threatening him with sharp-edged weapons on the national highway near Ladhowal on Sunday. Manjit said he operates from a taxi stand in Landran. On Sunday, three men hired his Hyundai i-10 grand car from Landran, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), to reach Ludhiana.
Sisodia hands aid to kin of 2 Covid warriors
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday handed over cheques of ₹1 crore to dependents of two frontline workers of Lok Nayak Hospital and Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital who died of Covid-19, taking the total number of Covid warriors' kin who have received financial aid to 36 so far.
Ludhiana | Liquor smuggling accused attempts suicide in jail
A man accused of liquor smuggling attempted suicide in the bathroom of Ludhiana Central Jail on Monday afternoon. Other inmates and jail staffers rescued him and rushed him to the civil hospital, from where he was referred him to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. The inmate, who hails from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshehr), had been lodged in the jail for the past one and a half months.
