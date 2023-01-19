Ludhiana: Mushroom cultivation in focus at GADVASU

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised two one-day training camps for farmers in adopted villages of Mehal Kalan block, Barnala district, under the ICAR-funded ‘Farmer FIRST’ project of the university.

These training-cum-input distribution camps were organised under the guidance of director of extension education-cum-nodal officer of the project Dr PS Brar.

Organised by co-principal investigators Dr Dilpreet Talwar and Dr Amandeep Singh, the camps saw participation of 50 beneficiary farmers from Mehal Kalan, Moom, Kalala, Channanwal, Dhaner and Hamidi villages.

Talwar delivered an expert lecture on cultivation techniques and optimal management of Dhingri and Button mushrooms. He explained the nutritional benefits of mushroom and emphasised that it should be made a part of the nutritious diet plan.

Amandeep Singh emphasised on the adoption of mushroom cultivation as an entrepreneurial venture and an additional source of income during the lean and dry season. He explained to farmers about marketing strategies which will ensure livelihood and nutritional security leading to upliftment of their socio-economic status.

Demonstration bags of Dhingri and Button mushrooms were also provided to farmers to promote the adoption of mushroom cultivation as an entrepreneurial enterprise.