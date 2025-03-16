Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Neighbours foil rape bid on 6-year-old; labourer held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 16, 2025 10:56 PM IST

The police said the accused, identified as Manoj Paswan, lured the minor with candies and took her to his rented accommodation, where he attempted to sexually assault her.

Alert neighbours foiled a rape bid on a 6-year-old girl in Adarsh Nagar, nabbed a labourer and handed him over to the police, officials said, adding that a case was registered and the accused arrested.

The complainant said he and his wife had gone out to buy groceries from the market and the 6-year was home alone at the time of the incident.
The complainant said he and his wife had gone out to buy groceries from the market and the 6-year was home alone at the time of the incident. (HT File)

The officials said the accused, identified as Manoj Paswan, lured the minor with candies and took her to his rented accommodation, where he attempted to sexually assault her.

The neighbours later handed over the accused to division number 7 police.

The first-information report (FIR) was registered following a statement by the minor’s father. The complainant said he and his wife had gone out to buy groceries from the market and the 6-year was home alone at the time of the incident.

Sub-inspector Janak Raj, who is investigating the case, said the FIR was registered under sections 64, 65 (2) and 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and sections 8 and 18 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

