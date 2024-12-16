Ludhiana: Nephew, aide attack 52-yr-old with swords over property tiff; booked

A 52-year-old man was allegedly attacked with swords by his nephew and the latter aides after he intervened in a long-standing family property dispute in Jeet Colony, Mangli Neechi area, officials said. The police have registered a case against the victim’s nephew, identified Vishal from Railway Colony, and his aide, Vijay of Sherpur, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The victim, identified as Harish Chand Pandey of Mundia Khurd, called his nephew to resolve the matter, but the meeting turned violent as the accused arrived armed.

The police have registered a case against the victim’s nephew, identified Vishal from Railway Colony, and his aide, Vijay of Sherpur.

According to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurcharan Singh, the investigating officer from Focal Point police station, the dispute stems from ancestral land in Uttar Pradesh, owned by Harish’s brothers and their sons. Harish, being the eldest brother, decided to mediate and invited the family members to discuss the matter. “Vishal called his uncle and assured him that he would come. However, Vishal arrived at the godown with his aide, armed with a sword, and attacked Harish,” said ASI Singh. The accused fled, leaving Harish severely injured.

Harish was taken to a hospital and his condition is stated as stable. Police registered a case under sections 333 (house trespass with intent to cause hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (4) (wrongful restraint), 3 (5) (criminal act by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).