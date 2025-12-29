Ludhiana: New MC guest house plan draws Oppn flak

The municipal corporation has approved a proposal to construct a new guest house near Rose Garden in the city at an estimated cost of ₹1 crore, a move that is drawing criticism from Opposition parties over what they termed “misplaced priorities and luxury spending”. The proposed site of the guest house near Rose Garden in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

According to the proposal cleared by the civic body, nearly ₹53 lakh of the total cost has been earmarked for decorative and interior works, including air-conditioners, LED lights, sofas and other furnishings.

The approval comes months after the civic body had already cleared a ₹22-crore civic centre project, which also includes a dedicated guest house facility. Opposition leaders have questioned the need for another guest house when a similar facility is already part of an approved mega project.

Official documents show that the proposed Rose Garden guest house will have six bedrooms, each equipped with 50-inch LED televisions and premium furniture.

The plan also includes installation of CCTV cameras and other fittings, with opposition leaders alleging that several items have been priced significantly higher than prevailing market rates.

BJP district president Rajnish Dhiman said, “Residents are grappling with poor roads, sewage overflows, sanitation problems and the stray cattle menace, while the municipal corporation is prioritising comfort facilities. It is shocking that over ₹50 lakh is being spent on decoration and furnishing alone.”

“First, a ₹22-crore civic centre with a guest house was approved, and now another guest house is being planned. This is a clear duplication of facilities,” he added. Shiromani Akali Dal district president Bhupinder Bhinda also opposed the proposal, alleging misuse of public funds.

“When residents demand development works, the MC cites a shortage of funds. But when it comes to guest houses and luxury facilities, crores are sanctioned without hesitation. This reflects the real priorities of the administration,” he said. Both the leaders have demanded that the civic body review the proposal and place complete expenditure details in the public domain.

They said the civic body should focus on strengthening basic infrastructure, improving sewerage and sanitation systems and upgrading existing public buildings and parks.