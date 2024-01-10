close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: NGT issues notice to authorities over solid waste management

Ludhiana: NGT issues notice to authorities over solid waste management

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 11, 2024 05:38 AM IST

The notice was issued during a hearing on January 4, which addressed objections filed by applicants against a report submitted by the joint committee

The National Green Tribunal has issued notice to city authorities over solid waste mismanagement and the poor condition of the pond in Gill village.

HT Image
HT Image

The green tribunal has scheduled the next hearing in the case for March 4.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The notice was issued during a hearing on January 4, which addressed objections filed by applicants against a report submitted by the joint committee, which includes representatives from the deputy commissioner’s office, municipal corporation, and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

Applicants Kapil Arora and Kuldeep Singh Khaira, who appeared in person for the hearing, alleged that the joint committee’s report presented a misleading picture to the NGT.

The committee, tasked with assessing the situation, claimed that garbage dumping along roadsides in locations like Model Town Ext., Bajwa Nagar, Jawahar Nagar Camp, and SBS Nagar had been cleared. It further asserted that static compactors were being installed at various locations to address waste collection along roadsides.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out