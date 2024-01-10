Ludhiana: NGT issues notice to authorities over solid waste management

The National Green Tribunal has issued notice to city authorities over solid waste mismanagement and the poor condition of the pond in Gill village. HT Image

The green tribunal has scheduled the next hearing in the case for March 4.

The notice was issued during a hearing on January 4, which addressed objections filed by applicants against a report submitted by the joint committee, which includes representatives from the deputy commissioner’s office, municipal corporation, and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

Applicants Kapil Arora and Kuldeep Singh Khaira, who appeared in person for the hearing, alleged that the joint committee’s report presented a misleading picture to the NGT.

The committee, tasked with assessing the situation, claimed that garbage dumping along roadsides in locations like Model Town Ext., Bajwa Nagar, Jawahar Nagar Camp, and SBS Nagar had been cleared. It further asserted that static compactors were being installed at various locations to address waste collection along roadsides.