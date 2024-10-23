Menu Explore
Ludhiana: NGT to hear dyeing units’ appeal against CETP’s closure on October 24

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 24, 2024 05:24 AM IST

The dyeing industries are facing closure following a directive issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on August 12, 2024, mandating the PPCB to take action against the ‘illegal’ discharge of effluent into Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) will hear the plea filed by Punjab Dyers’ Association (PDA), representing dyeing industries in the Focal Point and on Tajpur Road, challenging the Punjab Pollution Control Board’s (PPCB) orders to shut down the common effluent treatment plants (CETPs).

Kapil Dev from ’Kale Pani Da Morcha’, a grassroots environmental group, said, “Despite the CPCB orders, PPCB delayed the closure notices by over a month. Even now, despite the closure orders issued on September 25 and 26, the CETPs are operational and discharging effluents into Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah.” (HT Photo)
Kapil Dev from ’Kale Pani Da Morcha’, a grassroots environmental group, said, “Despite the CPCB orders, PPCB delayed the closure notices by over a month. Even now, despite the closure orders issued on September 25 and 26, the CETPs are operational and discharging effluents into Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah.” (HT Photo)

The appeal will be heard by NGT chairperson.

The dyeing industries are facing closure following a directive issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on August 12, 2024, mandating the PPCB to take action against the ‘illegal’ discharge of effluent into the Buddha Nullah.

The industries are accused of violating environmental clearance conditions issued in 2013, which prohibited treated wastewater from being released into the water body.

Kapil Dev from ’Kale Pani Da Morcha’, a grassroots environmental group, said the dyeing units continue to violate these conditions with the PPCB’s alleged complicity.

“Despite the CPCB orders, PPCB delayed the closure notices by over a month. Even now, despite the closure orders issued on September 25 and 26, the CETPs are operational and discharging effluents into the Buddha Nullah,” he added.

Earlier, PDA filed an appeal with the secretary of environment but did not get relief.

Jaskirat Singh, another member of Kale Pani Da Morcha, said they have collected photographic and video evidence showing the ‘illegal’ activity.

Environmental activists Amandeep Singh Bains and Kuldeep Singh Khaira stressed on the legal implications of water contamination.

They said the dyeing units could face a penalty of 10 paisa per litre as environmental compensation. “This translates to a daily penalty of 90 lakh for the two CETPs. Over a year, this amounts to over 328 crore,” they said.

