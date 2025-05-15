Ludhiana: Nilaruna, Nitin top PSEB Class 12 exams in district

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the Class 12 results on Wednesday, bringing pride to schools and families across the district. Two students, Nilaruna Dogra of BCM School, Focal Point, and Nitin Bhatt of RS Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, emerged as district toppers, both securing a remarkable 99.4% with 497 out of 500 marks. Students in a jovial mood after the Punjab School Education Board declare its Class 12 result in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Nilaruna, a humanities student and a national-level softball player, dreams of becoming an IAS officer. She scored a perfect 100 in English and history and says her daily routine and focused preparation helped her achieve this success. “I used to study from 6pm to 11pm regularly, and during exams, my study time stretched to 10 hours a day with short breaks,” she shared. Currently preparing for the law entrance exam at Panjab University, Dogra credits her success to her family and previous school toppers who inspired her. “My family never pressurised me for marks. They always encouraged me to gain knowledge instead of chasing numbers,” she added. Last year, she won a silver medal in the national games held in Andhra Pradesh and was the only student from her school to represent at the national level in softball.

Nitin Bhatt, a non-medical student, matched Dogra’s score with 497 marks. Studying at RS Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Bhatt’s consistent efforts and dedication earned him the top position in the district alongside Dogra.

Several other students also made the district proud by securing the second position with 98.4% marks. Among them was Prabhjot Singh from Atam Manohar Jain Modern Senior Secondary School, Khanna. Scoring a perfect 100 in mathematics, chemistry, and English, Prabhjot aspires to become a computer science engineer. “I didn’t take any coaching for mathematics. I focused on self-study and stayed away from social media. Watching cricket helped me relax during the exams,” he said. Son of a driver, Prabhjot had previously made it to the merit list in Class 10 with a score of 97.8%.

Rajveer Kaur and Amandeep Kaur, both commerce stream students from the Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students, also shared the second spot in the district. Rajveer, daughter of a farmer and a homemaker, aims to pursue her undergraduate studies at Punjabi University. “I wasn’t someone who studied five to six hours every day. I focused in class and studied with dedication during exams,” she explained. Amandeep credited her success to the support from her teachers and parents. “I stayed consistent with my studies and didn’t stress over marks,” she added.

Niharika Gujral, a medical student from Shaheed-e-Azam Sukhdev Thapar Girls School of Eminence, Bharat Nagar Chowk, also stood second in the district. With a perfect 100 in physics, she now plans to drop a year to prepare for the NEET exam, aspiring to become a gynaecologist. “I prefer studying at night and even stayed awake before my physics, chemistry, and Punjabi exams,” she said.

Other high scorers who earned the second position in the district include Divjot Singh from RS Model School and Anmolpreet Kaur from SGD Grammar Senior Secondary School.

Scored big against all odds

Beating all odds and rising above financial hardships, Shikhar Shrivastav, a non-medical stream student of School of Eminence, Sekhewal, has made his mark by securing an impressive 90.4% in the Class 12 examinations, the results of which were announced by the PSEB.

Shikhar’s journey is nothing short of inspirational. Having lost his father at a young age, he now lives in Ludhiana with his uncle and aunt, while his mother and brother stay in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh. His uncle works as a watchman in the same school where Shikhar studies. Despite such personal and financial challenges, he remained focussed on his studies and emerged successful, scoring 452 out of 500 marks.

“My mother doesn’t earn, and my brother, who is pursuing his undergraduate degree, works part-time to support the family. He also sends me money to manage my expenses here,” Shikhar shared.

Relying entirely on self-study, Shikhar made consistent efforts by practising previous years’ question papers and sample tests. He had earlier scored 90.6% in his Class 10 exams, proving that his academic excellence is the result of dedication and hard work.

Speaking about his routine, he said, “On normal days, I used to study from 7pm to 10pm, and after a short break, continued until 2am. During exams, I stretched my study time even further.”

Shikhar, who credits his success to his school faculty and principal Naresh Kumar, aspires to become a computer science engineer and later plans to appear for civil services exam.