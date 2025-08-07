Ludhiana: Officials directed to speed up renovation of Valmiki Bhawan

Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal inspected the ongoing works at the Bhagwan Valmiki Bhawan on Chandigarh Road on Wednesday and issued necessary directions to the concerned officials to expedite the work. MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal inspecting the ongoing works at Bhagwan Valmiki Bhawan in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Taking strict note of the delay in completing the project, Dachalwal directed the contractor to complete the project before Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti which is on October 7. He also warned of strict action against the concerned officials, if no progress is witnessed on site.

The project of Bhagwan Valmiki Bhawan was first taken up by the Greater Ludhiana Area development Authority (GLADA), but now the civic body is giving a major facelift to the building.

Dachalwal also said that he has been regularly monitoring the development projects and necessary directions have been issued to complete the projects within the stipulated time period. Superintending engineer (SE) Praveen Singla, executive engineer Narain Das, CSO Ashwani Sahota, contractor among others were present during the inspection.