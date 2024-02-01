Ludhiana: Officials inspect Bharat Nagar Chowk, consider redesigning of the crossroads

A day after an activist raised concern over the design of Bharat Nagar Chowk, one of the busiest crossroads of the city, the authorities have considered re-designing the roundabout and recommended some corrections to ease the flow of traffic. Officials inspecting Bharat Nagar Chowk in Ludhiana. (HT)

The officials found that the rotary at Bharat Nagar Chowk is too wide and the radius can be reduced.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) traffic, Gurpreet Kaur Purewal, along with safety advisor and officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) inspected the ongoing project of elevated road.

The ADCP emphasised the installation of traffic lights at the location to enhance road safety.

Punjab road safety council Rahul Verma said that the proposed changes had been previously discussed with the former deputy commissioner, Surabhi Malik, last month. With the recent change in officials, recommendations will be made again.

Verma stated that first, it was recommended to widen the Mall Road where it intersects with Bharat Nagar Chowk by removing an encroachment which is in the form of a wall. A representation has been already sent to municipal corporation (MC) regarding the installation of traffic lights at Bharat Nagar Chowk as well as Hero Bakery Chowk on Pakhowal Road.

He said that the redesign of the Bharat Nagar roundabout will be reviewed by the consultants once another stretch of the elevated road from the Bus Stand side to Bhai Bala Chowk will be operational.

Verma highlighted the need to relocate designated bus stops near the Mini Secretariat and Aggar Nagar to a spot near Verka Milk Point at Ludhiana Ferozepur road.

He added that earlier there was a proposal of construction of a ramp to the elevated road near Petrol Pump, near Bharat Nagar Chowk.