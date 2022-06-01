Ludhiana | Participants aware of TDS provisions

A webinar on capacity building and compliance as well as amendments related to tax deduction at source (TDS) as per the Finance Act, 2022 was organised by TDS, Circle, Ludhiana, under the supervision of additional commissioner of income tax (TDS) Anshuman Sharma, on Tuesday.

Deputy commissioner of income tax (TDS), Harpreet Hansra educated the participants about the common mistakes that result in defaults in TDS returns and how those defaults can be rectified.

The officials also made the participants aware of the TDS provisions relating to levy of interest, penalties and prosecutions. All the queries raised by the participants were addressed.

The participants were provided the updated information on the latest provisions of TDS. Drawing and disbursing officers were apprised of new provisions of Section 194R, 194S, and amendments in the TDS provisions and their obligations to comply with these provisions.