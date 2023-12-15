Ludhiana: PAU holds camps on mushroom cultivation, bakery, nutrition garden

The department of extension education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised training camps on “Bakery, nutrition garden and mushroom cultivation” under entrepreneurship programme for Scheduled Caste in the villages of Lalton Khurd, Thakkarwal, Dhaipai and Mansuran. PAU holds camps on mushroom cultivation, bakery, nutrition garden . (HT)

Head department of extension education Kuldeep Singh informed that the trainings were conducted with an objective to sensitise the Scheduled Caste community regarding the benefits of nutrition garden and mushroom cultivation that enhanced dietary diversity by providing micronutrients through constant supply of fruits and vegetables.

Lakhwinder Kaur, extension scientist, highlighted the importance of mushroom cultivation, urging households to explore this avenue. She said that every family can grow vegetables and fruits at domestic level to cut expenditure, hence ensure self sustenance.

Harbhajan Singh, a group leader of RAWE students, along with Lakshay and Brahmjot Singh, delivered various lectures regarding the operations to be followed in these activities.

In a strategic move to enhance agricultural diversity, 40 citrus plants were distributed among farmers. Furthermore, as incentives, participants received 40 kg of Dhingri mushroom spawn and 160 compost bags.

Ireland-based research officer insights on food processing

Shivani Pathania, senior research officer, food industry development department, Teagasc, Ashtown, Ireland and alumna of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), visited the university to share her expertise and insights in areas of food safety, quality control and sustainable food packaging.

Pathania shed light on the recent trends in the domain of food processing at Teagasc, Ireland. She delved into various aspects of international opportunities, emphasising the significance of a global perspective in the field of food processing. Students were also acquainted with real-world insights into the challenges and innovations currently defining the global food processing arena. The interaction with students proved to be an eye-opening experience for those aspiring to carve a niche in the industry.

Head department of food science and technology Savita Sharma lauded the insights provided by Pathania. This interaction aligned with the department’s commitment to providing a comprehensive and globally relevant education to its students, she said. Such interactions not only enrich the academic environment but also contribute to the department’s reputation as a hub for innovation and knowledge-exchange, she added.