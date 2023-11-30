Ludhiana: PAU invites applications for innovative farmer awards 2024

The directorate of extension education of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has invited applications from the farmers of Punjab for the “Innovative Farmer Awards 2024”. The progressive farmers of Punjab will be felicitated during the PAU Kisan Mela in March 2024 for their excellence in agriculture, horticulture and allied occupations. PAU invites applications for innovative farmer awards 2024. (HT FILE)

Director of extension education GS Buttar said the chief minister award in agriculture, carrying a cash prize of ₹25,000, a plaque and citation, will be bestowed on the self-cultivating farmer of field crops in Punjab. The chief minister award in horticulture, carrying a cash prize of ₹25,000, a plaque and citation, will be awarded to the self-cultivating farmer of horticultural crops, he informed. Three CRI pumps award, each carrying a cash prize of ₹10,000 along with a plaque and citation, will be presented to the self-cultivating farmers for adopting improved water management technologies, farm mechanisation and organic farming, he told. Besides, Sardarni Parkash Kaur Sra Memorial Award, carrying a cash prize of ₹5,000 along with a plaque and citation, will be awarded to the self-cultivating progressive farmer/farm woman in agriculture/horticulture/floriculture and allied agriculture enterprises, he said.

Jathedar Guraditta Singh Mahal Award, carrying a cash prize of ₹10,000/- along with a plaque and citation, will be given to the self-cultivating innovative farmer or farm woman in the field of horticulture (minimum 70 % area should be under horti-crops), he told.

Buttar said that the application forms for the awards could be obtained from associate/deputy directors (training) of Krishi Vigyan Kendras, directors of regional stations, district extension specialists, farm advisory service centres, chief agriculture officers, deputy directors of horticulture in different districts of the state and directorate of extension education, PAU. The last date for the receipt of applications in the office of PAU director of extension education is December 29, he informed. For each award, a separate application will be accepted, he added.