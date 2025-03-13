Ludhiana: PAU organises 58th athletics meet

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), on Wednesday hosted its 58th annual athletic meet. Olympian Avneet Kaur Sidhu, arjuna awardee and PPS officer, was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony, while Rishipal Singh, registrar, PAU, presided over the event. Students being honoured during the 58th annual athletics meet of Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

In the male category, Priyanshu Kamboj from the College of Agriculture secured first place in 5000m race followed by Jasmeet Singh and Rajvinder Singh from the College of Agricultural Engineering. In the 110m Hurdles, Gurmanjot Singh from the College of Agricultural Engineering won the first position, while Ramesh and Mahikdeep Singh from the College of Agriculture secured second and third places, respectively.

The Triple Jump event saw Gurmanjot Singh from the College of Agricultural Engineering claim first place, followed by Karanveer Singh from the College of Agriculture and Khushkaran Singh from the College of Agricultural Engineering.

In the 400m Hurdles, Avikash Singh, Mahikdeep Singh and Ramesh E, all from the College of Agriculture, won the top three positions. The Javelin Throw was won by Anmol Bishnoi from the College of Agriculture, with Rajvinder Singh Brar securing second place and Ajaypal Singh from the College of Horticulture finishing in third.

In the Shot Put event, Ravinder Raj Singh Brar and Harpreet Singh Sandhu from the College of Agriculture bagged first and second place, while Jashanpreet Singh Bhullar from the College of Agricultural Engineering secured third place.

For the High Jump, Khushkaran Singh from the College of Agricultural Engineering finished first, followed by Mahikdeep Singh from the College of Agriculture and Gurmanjot Singh from the College of Agricultural Engineering.

In the 4×400m Relay, the College of Agriculture team took first place, followed by the Community Science and Agricultural Engineering teams.

The 100m Sprint winner was Avikash Singh from the College of Agriculture, with Mahikdeep Singh and Veerkanwar Singh Khurana securing second and third places, respectively.

In the 1500m Race, Priyanshu Kamboj from the College of Agriculture won first place, followed by Ram Nivas Insa and Gursewak Singh from the College of Agricultural Engineering.

The Discus Throw was dominated by the College of Agriculture, with Ajitesh Singh Chahal, Ravinder Raj Singh Brar and Amarinder Singh Sidhu securing first, second and third places, respectively.

In the 400m Race, Avikash Singh, Ram Nivas Insa, and Siyarwat Pal, all from the College of Agriculture, won the top positions.

In female category, in the Javelin Throw, Arundeep Kaur from the College of Agriculture won first place, with Gurpreet Kaur from the College of Horticulture securing second place and Navjot from the College of Agriculture coming in third.

The 1500m Race saw Arundeep Kaur and Riya from the College of Agriculture finish in first and second places, while Anmoldeep Kaur from the College of Horticulture secured third place.

For the High Jump, Gurpreet Kaur from the College of Horticulture finished first, followed by Arundeep Kaur and Riya from the College of Agriculture.

In the Discus Throw, Divnoor Kaur, Vaibhavi and Harsimrat Kaur from the College of Agriculture secured the top three spots.

In the 800-meter Race, Riya, Arundeep Kaur and Sahijpreet Kaur from the College of Agriculture finished first, second and third, respectively.

The Shot Put event saw Vaibhavi, Divnoor Kaur and Jessica Chaudhary from the College of Agriculture claim the top three positions.

In the 100m Sprint, Gurpreet Kaur from the College of Horticulture won first place, while Riya Narija Francis from the College of Agriculture and Bounty from the College of Horticulture finished second and third, respectively.

Olympian Avneet Kaur Sidhu, inspected the march past of participating teams, extending her best wishes to the athletes. Addressing the audience, she said that success in sports is not achieved overnight, but rather through persistent effort, rigorous training, determination and unwavering focus. She further shared her challenges as a female athlete and professional and how the resilience she built in sports helped her tackle adversities in her career. Encouraging the athletes, she remarked, “To be worthy of praise, one must endure hardship”, inspiring them to participate passionately and embrace every experience as a lesson.

Rishipal Singh, PAU registrar, highlighted the university’s contributions to sports and its role in developing outstanding athletes and individuals with perseverance and a strong spirit. He urged the students to uphold discipline and dedication in all aspects of life.