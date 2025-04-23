Ludhiana police arrest UP resident with 1kg opium

The special branch of police commissionerate Ludhiana arrested an accused for drug peddling during special checking and recovered 1kg opium from his possession. The accused has been identified as Kaptan Singh of Gonda,Uttar Pradesh, who is currently living in Dashmesh Nagar near Gill Chowk. (File)

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar stated that the police arrested the accused near Dholewal during checking. On seeing the police the accused tried to escape from the spot. The police personnel chased and nabbed him. When frisked, the police recovered 1kg opium from his possession.

A case under sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been lodged at Division number 6 police station.

The ADCP added that the accused has no past criminal record. The police are questioning the accused to know his backward and forward links.