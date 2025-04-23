Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana police arrest UP resident with 1kg opium

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 23, 2025 05:12 AM IST

As per officials, on seeing the police the accused tried to escape from the spot. The police personnel chased and nabbed him; when frisked, the police recovered 1kg opium from his possession

The special branch of police commissionerate Ludhiana arrested an accused for drug peddling during special checking and recovered 1kg opium from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Kaptan Singh of Gonda,Uttar Pradesh, who is currently living in Dashmesh Nagar near Gill Chowk. (File)
The accused has been identified as Kaptan Singh of Gonda,Uttar Pradesh, who is currently living in Dashmesh Nagar near Gill Chowk. (File)

The accused has been identified as Kaptan Singh of Gonda,Uttar Pradesh, who is currently living in Dashmesh Nagar near Gill Chowk.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar stated that the police arrested the accused near Dholewal during checking. On seeing the police the accused tried to escape from the spot. The police personnel chased and nabbed him. When frisked, the police recovered 1kg opium from his possession.

A case under sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been lodged at Division number 6 police station.

The ADCP added that the accused has no past criminal record. The police are questioning the accused to know his backward and forward links.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana police arrest UP resident with 1kg opium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On