Ludhiana: Police register murder case after HC order

Almost five months after the death of a Maharashtra resident, the police registered a case on murder and theft charges after an order by the Punjab and Haryana high court. The victim’s wife, Kawaljeet Kaur, alleged that three unknown individuals offered them the juice and they fell unconscious after drinking it. (HT File)

The victim, Gurusharanjeet Singh from Nagpur, was attending a religious event in Jagraon on August 26, 2024, and died after consuming packed juice offered as ‘prasad’.

Earlier, police had initiated inquest proceedings. The victim’s wife, Kawaljeet Kaur, moved court, alleging three unknown individuals offered them the juice and they fell unconscious after drinking it. They were taken to a government hospital, where Kawaljeet Kaur regained consciousness but her husband was declared dead.

Kawaljeet claimed her gold bangles, and her husband’s gold bracelet and a gold ring were stolen after they lost consciousness.

A case was registered under Sections 123, 103 and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

City station-house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Amarjit Singh said, “We are pursuing leads and actively searching for the accused.”