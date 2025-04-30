Ludhiana: Postal staff protest over job security, pension demands

Rural postal workers deployed as Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Head Post Office near Bharat Nagar Chowk in Ludhiana. The protest organised under the banner of the All India Gramin Dak Sevaks Union (AIGDSU) was part of a nationwide agitation and voiced longstanding demands for better job security, fair pay, and an end to alleged exploitative practices. Postal staff staging protest at the Head Post Office in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Manish/HT)

Ajaib Singh, general secretary of AIGDSU (Ludhiana), said, “We have protested today as part of the nationwide strike called by the All India Gramin Dak Sevaks to push for our genuine demands. Earlier, on April 22, we held symbolic demonstrations by wearing black badges at our workplaces.”

Singh said that on May 1, a postcard campaign will be launched, addressed to the secretary of the department of posts, and a major protest is planned at the Punjab circle headquarters in Chandigarh on May 6.

One of the key demands includes the extension of a monthly pension under the National Pension System (NPS), ensuring financial security post-retirement. They are also seeking an eight-hour work schedule, higher pay, and full-service benefits, on par with regular postal employees. Additionally, they are urging the government to include GDS concerns in the terms of reference of the upcoming 8th Central Pay Commission.

The union strongly opposed the implementation of proposed Independent Delivery Centres (IDCs), a new delivery model aimed at outsourcing and centralising parcel delivery through dedicated hubs. GDS workers fear that this move will erode their roles and push them further into insecurity. They demand that if IDCs are introduced, GDS staff must be absorbed into the new structure with full-service protections and benefits.

Another prominent demand is the immediate implementation of the Kamlesh Chandra Committee’s positive recommendations. These include fair pay fixation effective from January 2016, time-bound promotions after 12, 24, and 36 years of service, removal of the ₹1.5 lakh cap on gratuity, leave encashment of up to 180 days, and medical benefits under schemes like Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) or Employee State Insurance (ESI).

The protestors also called for an end to incentive-based workload models. They want all the work done by GDS, including handling postal savings, insurance, and MGNREGA accounts, to be counted in official workload assessments. Protestors criticised the current practice of linking salaries to workload and stressed the need for equal pay for equal work, especially for new recruits working five-hour shifts.

Raising concerns over workplace harassment, the union demanded the withdrawal of disciplinary action against members who participated in the December 12, 2023, strike. They also pressed for better infrastructure support, including laptops, printers, and internet connectivity for branch post offices. Additionally, they voiced opposition to harsh and disproportionate punishments that often disregard the economic hardships and service conditions of GDS workers.