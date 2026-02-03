Ludhiana: Potholes, waterlogging cripple Giaspura Road stretch

Potholes, stagnant water, and broken sewer lines have turned a major stretch of Giaspura Road into a daily hazard for commuters and traders. Locals demand urgent repairs, proper drainage, and accurate execution of the ₹1,000-crore World Bank-funded water pipeline project. Officials say the work is part of a World Bank-funded water supply project, requiring new pipeline installations along the stretch. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Residents and shopkeepers alleged that despite repeated complaints, the road remains in a state of disrepair, leaving them frustrated and helpless. Davindar Kumar, a local shopkeeper, said, “Our business has suffered heavily. Water accumulates on the road because of broken sewer lines, and accidents have become very normal here.”

Anil Kumar, a medical shopkeeper added that the situation has severely affected the commuters. “The road has been dug up for months. During rains, water accumulates everywhere, and makes movement restricted. The road has been like this for over a year, making work impossible,” he said.

Officials say the work is part of a World Bank-funded water supply project, requiring new pipeline installations along the stretch. Ludhiana South MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Cheema said, “All roads have been dug up to lay water pipes. Due to recent rains, waterlogging and mud problems have increased. Once the weather improves, tendered recarpeting work will begin soon,” she said.

However, local leaders have criticised the project for poor planning. Congress leader Ishwarjot Singh Cheema said, “The roads have been dug up in a very unplanned manner, causing huge inconvenience to residents and businesses. Even the World Bank-funded water canal project is being executed without proper planning. Third-party audits are needed because water pipes are not being laid correctly, and the project costs nearly ₹1,000 crore.”