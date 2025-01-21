Ludhiana: Power corporation JE held on graft charges

The state vigilance bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested a Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) junior engineer red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹5,000, an officials spokesperson said. The accused in VB custody in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The official added that Kuldeep Singh, posted at PSPCL’s Cheema Chowk office was caught while taking the second instalment of the bribe.

The accused had already taken ₹10,000 as the first instalment, the official said.

The spokesperson said the accused was arrested based on a complaint filed one Jaswinder Pal Singh, a resident of Ram Nagar, Shingar Road.

He said the complainant approached the VB, alleging that the accused sought a bribe of ₹36,000 for installing a new electricity meter at his tea stall, and the deal was struck at ₹15,000.

The spokesperson added that after a preliminary inquiry, a VB team laid a trap during and arrested the accused red-handed at his office.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act at the VB police station, Ludhiana range.

The officials said the accused will be produced in a court on Wednesday and investigation is ongoing.