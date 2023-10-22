Ludhiana: Private schools urged to prioritise putting up Punjabi signboards

District language officer Sandeep Sharma organised a meeting with the district private schools regarding the implementation of the directives issued by the department of higher education and languages instructing the prioritisation of Punjab on signboards . The deadline for compliance with this directive is November 21. (HT image for representation)

The directives issued in February 21 instructs all government and semi-government offices, departments, educational institutions, corporations, non-government organisations and public and private shops and commercial establishments in the state to display their names, road names, name strips, milestones, and signboards in Punjabi language/Gurmukhi script.

During the meeting, Sandeep Sharma informed the private school representatives about the instructions and appealed to them for their complete cooperation in implementing this initiative.

The government’s directive includes a specific guideline for implementation, stating that signboards should first be written in Punjabi language/Gurmukhi script on the upper side, with an option to include the information in another language below. This is aimed at ensuring that Punjabi is given prominence, while still allowing for multilingual information.

The deadline for compliance with this directive is November 21 and the recent meeting with private school organisations aimed to reinforce the importance of adhering to this timeline.

