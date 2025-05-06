Ludhiana: Property of jailed drug peddler razed in Transport Nagar

The Ludhiana police on Monday demolished the illegally constructed house of a notorious drug trafficker and convict, who is lodged in a jail, in Transport Nagar. The properties of at least eight drug peddlers have been demolished so far in the city. The illegal structure being demolished in the presence of police and MC officials in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The police team along with Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) reached the house of the convict Lakhan, son of Heera, a resident of Hari Krishna Colony, who is currently lodged in jail serving a 10-year sentence under the NDPS Act. According to police, Lakhan has five separate cases registered against him related to drug trafficking.

Assistant town planner Kuljit Singh Mangat and building inspector Harminder Singh Makkar from the MC, confirmed that the demolished house had been built illegally on municipal land that was earmarked for vehicle parking under the Transport Nagar development scheme.

“The action sends a clear message—there is no place for drug traffickers in Punjab,” said commissioner Swapan Sharma. “The Punjab government is adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs, and strict action will continue against those involved in the trade.”

Police said the demolition is part of a broader crackdown where assets illegally acquired through the drug trade are being seized or razed. Commissioner Sharma warned other traffickers to quit the drug trade or face similar consequences.

“The state’s youth have been led astray by such individuals,” he added.

Crackdown on drug properties

May 1: The Khanna police, in collaboration with the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), demolished houses of three drug traffickers in Dhamot Kalan village, Payal.

March 24: The Ludhiana police, in coordination with MC, razed a two-storey residential property of a drug peddler in Rajouri Garden Colony, Haibowal.

March 19: The Khanna police and MC demolished the illegal property of alleged drug trafficker Munish Tandon, who is lodged in jail.

March 18: The Ludhiana Rural police, in collaboration with panchayat authorities, razed an unauthorised two-storey house of an alleged drug peddler in Burj Hari Singh village.

March 6: The Khanna police and MC demolished six buildings in the town’s Meat Market.

March 4: The Ludhiana police, in a joint operation with Railways, demolished properties of two drug peddling accused in Talwandi Kalan village of Ladhowal.