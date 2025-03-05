Ludhiana: Protest against government over ‘unmet’ demands

The Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) and educators from Jagroan, Sidhwan Bet and Sudhar staged a protest against the state government over “unmet” demands. The demonstration was led by union leaders Harjeet Singh Sudhar and Davinder Singh Sidhu, along with several teachers who accused the government of failing to fulfill promises made by the education minister during recent meetings with teacher unions. Teachers during a protest in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT photo)

During the protest, union representatives Hardeep Singh Rasoolpur, Paramjit Duggal Rana and Alamdeep said several key demands were agreed upon in meetings between DTF, the joint teachers’ front, and the education minister. “These included promotion of elementary teacher training (ETT) teachers to master cadre, relocation of master cadre teachers promoted to lecturer posts who were sent to distant locations, and their posting to vacant posts within their home districts. Additionally, the government had assured that financial department orders cutting the pay scale of physical training instructors and art and craft teachers would be revoked, and that computer and associate teachers would be regularised,” the protesters said.

“Despite the passage of several weeks, none of these commitments have been implemented,” protesters said while highlighting that the Punjab government has not yet released 37 different allowances, including dearness allowance (DA).

Pensioners’ Front leader Ashok Bhandari warned that teachers would take to the streets in large numbers to demand restoration of the old pension scheme and other benefits. Associate Teachers’ leader Karamjit Kaur declared that they would launch a struggle against the Punjab government for their regularisation.

The protest witnessed participation from a large number of teachers and union members, including Harpreet Singh Malak, Gurdeep Singh Sudhar and Ankit Katharia among others.

Teachers’ unions have warned that if their demands continue to be ignored, they will escalate their protests across the state.