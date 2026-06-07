Ludhiana: PSPCL reshuffles staff ahead of paddy season, JE crisis persists

With the paddy transplantation season set to gather pace and agricultural power demand expected to rise sharply in the coming weeks, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has undertaken a major reshuffle of field staff across its central zone to strengthen operations, even as a persistent shortage of junior engineers (JEs) continues to pose challenges for maintenance and fault rectification. Sub-divisions, including parts of the Adda Dakha division, are functioning with only one JE. (HT Photo)

According to a recent office order issued by the chief engineer, central zone, Ludhiana, dozens of employees, including additional assistant engineers, JEs, line staff and clerical employees, have been transferred and posted against vacant positions across divisions and sub-divisions in Ludhiana, Khanna, Jagraon, Ahmedgarh, Amloh, Doraha and Fatehgarh Sahib.

The exercise has been undertaken ahead of the paddy season, when uninterrupted electricity supply to agricultural consumers becomes a priority and field staff are required round the clock to attend feeder faults, power breakdowns and maintenance-related issues.

However, employees said the reshuffle does little to address the larger manpower crisis confronting the power utility. Several divisions continue to function with a depleted engineering workforce, forcing existing staff to shoulder additional responsibilities and increasing operational pressure on field teams.

The shortage is particularly acute among junior engineers, who form the backbone of PSPCL’s field operations and are responsible for technical maintenance, fault rectification, consumer complaint redressal and supervision of distribution networks. Employees said some sub-divisions, including parts of the Adda Dakha division, are functioning with only one JE, who is required to manage multiple operational and supervisory responsibilities.

The issue assumes greater significance during the paddy season, when thousands of tubewell connections depend on uninterrupted power supply. Any major feeder fault or distribution breakdown requires immediate technical intervention, and employees fear that manpower constraints could affect response times if the workload increases during peak demand.

Chief engineer, central zone, Jagdev Singh Hans, said PSPCL had made necessary arrangements to meet the additional operational requirements of the paddy season.

“Staff has been rationalised and deployed as per field requirements. The objective is to ensure smooth functioning of the distribution system and uninterrupted power supply during the paddy season. We are continuously monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps to address operational challenges,” he said.

Power sector employees, however, maintained that while internal adjustments may provide temporary relief, they cannot substitute long-term recruitment. They said filling vacant technical posts, particularly those of junior engineers, remains crucial to strengthening field operations and ensuring efficient power distribution during periods of peak demand.