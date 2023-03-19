Ludhiana railway police nab four men for child trafficking

Two days after as many as 15 children who were allegedly being trafficked for labour in the city were rescued at the Ludhiana Railway Station, Government Railway Police have arrested four persons. Two days after as many as 15 children who were allegedly being trafficked for labour in the city were rescued at the Ludhiana Railway Station, Government Railway Police have arrested four persons. (Getty images)

The accused have been identified as 34-years-old Jameel Akhtar, 30-years-old Sheikh Farman, and 30-years-old Shehbaaz all three are residents of Purnia while the fourth accused 24-years-old, Mohd Sohrab is a resident of Araria, Bihar

The accused have been booked under sections 370(trafficking of person), 34 and 79 of the Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act has been registered at the Government Railway Police station in Ludhiana.

On Friday, As many as 15 minors aged between 12 to 15 years reportedly trafficked from different districts of Bihar on the train for labour in Ludhiana were rescued by the district task force against child labour from the Amarpali express at the Ludhiana railway station.

They were shifted to a children’s home in Jamalpur after the medical examination. The children hailed from districts including Purnia, Kishanganj Arrayia and Katihar. The rescue operation was conducted on information shared by the Social Security, Women and Child Development department with the district administration upon which the team was formed.

21-year-old held with 500gm opium at Ludhiana Rly station

The CIA branch of the railway police on Sunday nabbed a 21-year-old drug peddler after recovering 500gm opium from his possession at platform 2/3 of the Ludhiana Railway Station. The accused has been identified as Pardeep Kumar of Latehar in Jharkhand.

Police said that the accused had come to deliver the contraband to his associate with whom he was involved in the drug trade to make easy money.

Sub-inspector Palwinder Singh stated that a case under section 18/61/85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the accused. He added that police have launched an investigation to trace other members of his group.