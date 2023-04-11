Ludhiana railway station’s main entry, exit gates to be closed for redevelopment work

Passengers will need to brace for increased congestion at the railway station as the main entrance and exits will be closed for both passengers and vehicular traffic from the first week of May for the redevelopment project. Meanwhile, to keep the railway services running, authorities have created two alternative gates which will be made functional. The alternative gates at the Ludhiana Railway Station will remain in use for passengers for a duration of 30 months (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The new entrance has been set up near the Jagraon bridge, while the route through the goods godown will be used as an exit gate.

The station director of Ludhiana Railway Station in his letter to the commissioner of police Ludhiana, requested the traffic deployment at both alternative gates for security and public convenience.

Under this project, the British-era building of the station will be completely demolished and a multilevel railway station will be built at a cost of over ₹478 crores to cater the increased population, and modern requirements.

The station development project is underway for the last two months and in the next stage, the main entry and exit gates will be changed. The letter further said that alternative gates will remain in use for passengers for the duration of 30 months.

Construction company that has been awarded the project to remodel the railway station said that temporary ticket and booking counters near the railway mail service have been created and will be made operational at the earliest.

Heavy machinery to be used in construction is being transported and is being installed near the current entry and exit gates. Railway officials said the temporary structures that will host the offices of the station director, station superintendent, health officer, travelling ticket examiner and railway protection force have been created at the north end of the railway station, as the existing structure will be demolished.

Participating in the Urban Metropolitan Transport Authority(UMTA) meeting, Railway authorities informed that the list of several eastbound trains which will be shifted to Dhandari Railway Station and Sahnewal Railway Station to reduce the rush will be issued by the head office soon.

A railway official said the move will increase congestion at the railway station as the proposed alternative gates are too narrow and the parking space will also be reduced.

The project under which the station will be completely remodelled also includes linking the junction with the Sham Nagar road, which will provide a direct link to the ISBT, construction of a ramp from the main railway station road (old GT road), upgrading of parking areas, reconstruction of existing residential quarters in the vicinity of the station, redesigning of entry and exit points from the civil lines and advancement of the railway yard to ensure smooth rail traffic.