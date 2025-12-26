Ludhiana ranks second in country in consumer case disposal

Ludhiana has secured the second position among district consumer forums in the country by disposing of 1,611 cases in 2025, justice Daya Chaudhary, president of the Punjab State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, said. The Ludhiana District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission disposed of 1,611 cases this year. (HT Photo)

The ranking was announced at a national review meeting held in New Delhi on Wednesday, on the occasion of National Consumer Day 2025.

The Ludhiana District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission is headed by president Sanjeev Batra and member Monika Bhagat.

Among district commissions, Nanded in Maharashtra topped the country with 1,751 disposals, followed by Ludhiana at second place. Chandigarh ranked third with 1,318 cases, Jaipur-I in Rajasthan stood fourth with 1,056 cases, while Ahmedabad in Gujarat was placed fifth with 1,053 disposals.

Among state consumer commissions, Madhya Pradesh emerged as the top performer with 2,092 disposals, followed by Karnataka (1,834), Uttar Pradesh (1,707), Kerala (1,206) and Gujarat (1,135).

Officials said the rankings reflected a sustained push towards efficient and timely disposal of consumer complaints under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with an increased focus on streamlining procedures and reducing pendency.

Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that over 1.4 lakh consumer cases were disposed of across the country in 2025, with more than 90,000 hearings conducted through video conferencing. He noted that digital tools, combined with reforms in grievance redressal mechanisms, were helping reduce delays and improve access to justice.

The minister also said that the National Consumer Helpline had emerged as a strong pre-litigation redressal platform, facilitating refunds worth crores of rupees across sectors. He added that the Central Consumer Protection Authority continued to take action against misleading advertisements, unfair trade practices and dark patterns to safeguard consumer rights.

Several MoUs and digital initiatives were unveiled during the event, including an AI-enabled dashboard for the National Consumer Helpline, aimed at further enhancing efficiency and transparency in consumer grievance redressal.