Ludhiana reports 28 fresh Covid cases, no casualty
As many as 28 fresh Covid cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours on Saturday. No casualty was reported.
The tally of cases in the district now stands at 1,10,686, of which 1,08,231 have successfully defeated the virus and 2,294 succumbed to the virus. Of 161 active cases in the district on Saturday, 152 have been quarantined at home and the rest are admitted at different hospitals.
The administration has appealed to the residents to take precautions and adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour while moving out.
-
Kanpur Dehat scripts empowerment tale with all-women team of 18 officials
An all-women team of 18 officers working in various capacities holds the reins of governance in Kanpur Dehat, perhaps the highest number anywhere, turning the district in central Uttar Pradesh into a shining symbol of women empowerment. Kanpur Dehat district, 40 km west of Kanpur, was created in 1982 after “bandit queen” Phoolan Devi and her gang gunned down 22 Thakurs in Behmai village in 1981. Neha Jain is the Kanpur Dehat district magistrate.
-
Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 35.1°C, scattered rain likely at night
Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change) of Skymet weather, told news agency PTI that scattered rain is likely to take place in some areas of the national capital tonight. The Met department, meanwhile, said that generally cloudy skies with thundershowers are likely over the national capital for the next few days.
-
Amarnath tragedy: 1 killed, 200 pilgrims from Pune rescued
A 52-year -old woman has been killed, while 200 pilgrims from Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad areas were rescued near the Amarnath shrine in Jammu and Kashmir which witnessed flash flood triggered by a cloudburst. The victim has been identified as Sunita Mahesh Bhosale (52), a resident of Harihareshwar apartment, Dhayari. Pune district administration is trying to establish contact with the remaining 53 pilgrims, officials said Saturday.
-
Rain in catchment areas increase water levels in Pune dams
With Moderate rains in Pune district on Saturday, city areas as well as catchment areas of the four dams around Pune received good rainfall. According to India Meteorological Department, the region received spells of intense rainfall in city limits as well as ghat regions. The current water stock can meet Pune's requirements for at least six months, said PMC officials. Catchment area of Temghar dam reported 100 mm rainfall on Saturday.
-
U.P. government plans to build 150 model villages in first phase, two in Lucknow
Government order (GO) issued by panchayati raj additional chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, recently, had asked the district magistrates (DMs) and all other concerned officials to make a six-month action plan to start work on the nine pre-defined themes. Gorakhpur has the largest number of village panchayats identified for developing as model ones. The government also has a plan to award employees and officials that contribute to making a village panchayat a model one.
