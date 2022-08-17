Ludhiana resident attempts suicide after strangling 8-yr-old son, held
Police arrested a 34-year-old labourer late on Monday night after he attempted to end his life by electrocuting himself shortly after strangling his eight-year-old son with a draw-string in Bajda Colony, Meharban.
Police said the man’s wife had died around three weeks ago after suffering from a medical problem for a long time, which had caused a lot of stress for the accused.
Before murdering the eigth-year-old, his only child, the accused allegedly tried to reason with him, saying that he should be with reunited with his mother.
An FIR was lodged against the accused following the statement of the 34-year-old’s father.
The complainant said his daughter-in-law, who was suffering from asthma, had died 20 days ago following a prolonged ailment. The death, according to him, had resulted in a lot of stress for his son.
Further detailing the incident, the complainant said he woke up after hearing the cries of his grandson, who he had last seen sleeping in a room with the accused next to his own. When he rushed to the room, he saw his son sitting on the floor close to his bed next to the lifeless body of his eight-year-old grandson.
The accused’s father then informed the police.
During questioning, the accused admitted to strangling his son with a draw-string and later trying to end own life by electrocuting himself by holding the electricity-supply wires. He, however, survived.
Sub-inspector Bakhshish Singh said that a murder case has been lodged against the accused, who, he said, was not in the right mental frame. Police are further questioning him to crosscheck the claims made by the complainant.
2 bike-borne men snatch ₹8 lakh from labour contractor in Karnal
Two miscreants have allegedly snatched Rs 8 lakh from a labour contractor at a railway station in Karnal. Police said the incident took place on Tuesday morning when the victim, Sita Ram of Nilokheri, reached the railway station to board a train. After receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and started investigations. In his police complaint, Sita Ram alleged that his brother-in-law Umesh has a contract to provide labourers to brick kilns.
Every Haryanvi should vow to accomplish 5 pledges given by PM Modi: Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has called upon the people of the state to take a pledge to accomplish the 'Panch Pran' (five resolves) given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a developed country by 2047, and ensure their contribution towards transforming the county into a potential superpower of the world.
UP cabinet decides to do away with British-era jail manual
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to notify the Uttar Pradesh Jail Manual 2022 to replace the one that came into force during British rule in 1941, and has been amended several times since. It classifies the state's prisons into four categories with inmate populations ranging from 1,000 to 2,000. Pregnant women will be given additional nutritious food. Jails will have playing areas for children with mothers held in prisons.
Migrant labourer held for rape-murder of 6-year-old girl in Panipat
A day after the body of a six-year-old girl was recovered from a deserted place near a drain in Panipat city, the police arrested a 40-year-old migrant labourer for the rape and murder of the girl. The police said that the accused, Ishwar Singh belongs to Chamoli in Uttarakhand, and he was living in Panipat for the past 15 years as he worked at a dhaba there.
Back-to-back terror attacks put Kashmir on the edge
Despite enhanced security across Kashmir, militants managed to carry out four back-to-back attacks in the past three days, including three grenade attacks and a targeted killing which left two policemen and a civilian dead and three others injured. Though officials claim that Independence Day remained almost peaceful without any major incident, the grenade attacks sparked concerns over security. Militants on Tuesday attacked two cousins belonging to Hindu community at their apple orchard in Shopian.
