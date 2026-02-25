Ludhiana: Residents’ body demands ₹1,144-cr waste project be put on hold

A controversy has intensified over the re-floating of a ₹1,144.50-crore Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) tender by the municipal corporation, Ludhiana, with a city-based group alleging procedural violations, financial opacity and potential long-term liability for the civic body. The MC is accused of issuing the high-value tender without obtaining mandatory approval from the Punjab Government and the council of ministers. (HT File)

The Public Action Committee has submitted a complaint to the chief secretary, Government of Punjab; municipal commissioner, Ludhiana; and the deputy commissioner in this regard. It has accused the MC of issuing the high-value tender without obtaining mandatory approval from the Punjab Government and the council of ministers. The project, proposed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, covers door-to-door waste collection, transportation, processing and scientific disposal of municipal solid waste across the city.

In its representation, the committee cited the Punjab Financial Rules and the General Financial Rules (GFR), stating that projects involving expenditure exceeding ₹1,000 crore require prior administrative approval, financial concurrence and cabinet clearance. Floating the tender without such sanctions, it alleged, violates prescribed procedure.

The group also flagged a sharp escalation in project cost from ₹169.65 crore to ₹1,144.50 crore, terming the increase arbitrary and lacking transparency. It claimed that no detailed cost break-up or financial justification has been disclosed and warned that the project could impose a long-term financial burden on the corporation.

Further, the committee argued that such a steep increase may deter smaller contractors, restrict fair competition and potentially infringe constitutional principles relating to equality and the right to trade.

Referring to the municipal commissioner’s statement that allotment would be made only after state approval, the group asserted this indicated the tender had been floated before securing mandatory sanction.

Demanding that the tender be kept in abeyance, the committee has sought full disclosure of financial details, cost structure and risk-sharing under the PPP model, along with an independent review. Failing corrective action within 15 days, it has warned of moving the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking vigilance and audit proceedings against officials concerned.