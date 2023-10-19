A fraudster, impersonating as a manager of a food delivery app, allegedly duped restaurant owners of thousands of rupees by promising them to avail a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence for five years and installing a delivery counter and hoardings at prime locations in the city. Ludhiana restaurant owners duped on pretext of getting FSSAI certificate. (ht)

The accused has been identified as Siddharth Aggarwal of Bank Colony in Haibowal.

The complainant, Shivam Kumar of Rishi Nagar, who is manager at Urban Restaurant, said that the accused, posing as a manager at food delivery app Swiggy, contacted him on April 23 and offered him installation of a delivery counter in the restaurant, hoardings at prime locations in the city and a FSSAI licence for five years for ₹19,999.

The complainant said that he paid ₹5,000 through UPI transaction and the rest was paid in cash. After receiving money, the accused stopped answering his calls. When he contacted the company officials, they told him that Siddharth Aggarwal is not their employee. The company officials also told him that they received several complaints against him from other restaurants for duping them of money.

Inspector Bittan Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that the victim filed a complaint on April 28. During investigation, the police found that the accused had made a UPI account in the name of the company which runs Swiggy. The police also found that the accused had duped other restaurant owners also in the same way.

An FIR under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the IPC, sections 66 C (identity theft), and 66 D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of Information and Technology Act against the accused at PAU police station.

