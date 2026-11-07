Ludhiana: Revamp to miss Dec deadline, rly cites operational challenges

The redevelopment of Ludhiana railway station is set to miss its December deadline, with the completion target now pushed to June 2027. Sanjiv Kumar, divisional railway manager (DRM), Firozpur division, on Friday said the ambitious project was running behind schedule, citing the challenges of executing construction work at the busy railway station. Speaking about the delay, Kumar said the nature of the site and the need to manage regular railway operations alongside construction had affected the pace of work. (HT File)

Speaking about the delay, Kumar said the nature of the site and the need to manage regular railway operations alongside construction had affected the pace of work.

This is the second extension to the timeline. Launched in February 2023, the ₹500-crore redevelopment project was originally scheduled to be completed by April 2026. The deadline was subsequently extended to December, which too is set to be missed.

The slow progress has already raised questions over the project’s timeline. In August, HT had reported that only 58% of the work had been completed. The project had achieved 44% progress in February 2025, recording an increase of just 14 percentage points over nearly 17 months.

Railway officials had earlier explained that the initial phase itself took considerable time as offices and services had to be relocated and space cleared for the proposed infrastructure. The construction, originally scheduled to begin in March 2023, could start in March 2024.

The ambitious plan envisages a six-storey station building at the main entrance, a three-storey parking facility and another three-storey building on the Civil Lines side. It also includes a hospital, a guesthouse and around 130 staff quarters.

In August, the parking facility and the new hospital building had been completed, while the work on the main station building and other components was still underway, according to officials.

With June set as the revised completion target, the project is expected to take more than four years from its launch, against the original deadline of just over three years.