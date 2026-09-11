Ludhiana: Revolutionary’s descendant protests trimmed security

Ashok Thapar, a descendant of revolutionary Sukhdev Thapar, has protested against the police decision to reduce his security cover and sought the withdrawal of the remaining gunman deployed for his protection. Thapar had been provided with two security personnel, of whom one has now been withdrawn. Ashok Thapar (centre) outside police commissioner’s office in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT)

Thapar submitted a written application to police officials seeking the withdrawal of the remaining gunman as well. In the absence of police commissioner Swapan Sharma, additional police commissioner Rupinder Singh met Thapar on Friday and cited a shortage of personnel, requesting him to accept the temporary reduction in his security cover. Singh said he assured Thapar that the recalled security personnel would be restored once the required staff strength became available.

The assurance, however, did not satisfy Thapar, who strongly objected to the reduction in his security cover. He alleged that the police had failed to arrest six persons who had attacked and robbed him despite considerable time having passed. Thapar claimed that a court had declared the accused proclaimed offenders due to the delay in their arrest. He questioned the decision to reduce his security when, according to him, the accused allegedly involved in the attack were still at large.

He further alleged that some of the accused were wanted in drug trafficking and robbery cases and that their remaining at large posed a threat to him. Thapar said reducing his security instead of arresting the accused could embolden criminal elements and increase the possibility of another attack.

Tribhuvan Thapar, son of Ashok Thapar, who was present during the meeting, also criticised the police administration. He alleged that the authorities were not taking the security of families associated with martyrs seriously.

Tribhuvan warned that reducing his father’s security could encourage anti-social elements and increase the risk of a repeat of the earlier attack and robbery.

Members of the Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust, including Promod Thapar, as well as youth team members Pragat Singh, Ashok Verma, Aman Kanojia and Harry, were also present.