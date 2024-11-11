Ludhiana: Rights panel takes note of plaint over Buddha Nullah pollution, seeks report by January 27

Taking cognisance of a complaint over pollution in Buddha Nullah, the Punjab Human Rights Commission (PHRC) asked the PPCB chairperson to submit a report by the next hearing scheduled for January 27 next year. The complaint outlined that despite repeated directives, PPCB officials and the dyeing association have failed to stop the discharge of untreated industrial effluents into the water bodies. (HT File)

The complaint, filed on October 9 by city advocate Sarjit Singh, alleged that the government authorities are endangering the lives of people in Punjab and Rajasthan by failing to control the severe pollution in the water body.

The complainant said the authorities neglected orders from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and other bodies to address the long-standing issue of pollution in Budha Nullah and Sutlej river.

It added that the onus for the pollution is often put on the dyeing units operational in the district.

The PHRC highlighted that the pollution doesn’t just impact the people in the district, but has a broader environmental and public health impact on Punjab and neighbouring Rajasthan.

The complaint alleged that despite repeated directives, PPCB officials and the dyeing association failed to stop the discharge of untreated industrial effluents into the water bodies.

Complainant Singh emphasised that the ‘reluctance’ to register first-information reports (FIR) against offenders and enforce pollution control measures showcases a ‘lack of accountability’ among the authorities concerned.

Residents in affected areas have reported foul odours and adverse health impacts due to the polluted water.