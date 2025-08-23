Ludhiana: Robber overpowered after Gill road snatching

The swift response of bystanders led to the capture of a snatcher outside a jeweller’s shop on Gill Road, where a businessman’s wife was targeted. However, his accomplice managed to escape with the woman’s purse, mobile phone and gold chain. The police have filed an FIR against both accused under Section 304 (2) (snatching) of the BNS. (HT Photo for representation)

According to police, businessman Jagjit Singh of Jaimal Road, Janta Nagar, had purchased silver rakhis from a jewellery shop on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Since the rakhis were oversized, he returned to the shop with his wife to have them resized. While Singh was parking his vehicle, his wife began walking towards the showroom.

At that moment, two unidentified youths swiftly approached her, snatched the gold chain on her neck and forcibly took away her purse and phone. The woman fell during the incident, while Singh, who rushed to her aid, tripped and suffered a knee injury.

The commotion drew the attention of locals, who gathered immediately and managed to overpower one of the accused, identified as Manoj alias Nepali. His accomplice Akash alias Kanshi managed to escape.

The division number 6 police registered a case on Singh’s complaint. Investigating officer ASI Omkar Singh said, “We have arrested Manoj and booked both him and his accomplice Akash. Efforts are on to nab the absconding accused soon.”

