Ludhiana: RTA challans seven vehicles, impounds four

The Regional Transport Authority on Wednesday impounded four vehicles and issued challans to seven for various violations, including overloading during a checking by RTA secretary Poonam Preet Kaur.

During checking at the city’s main road, Kaur impounded four vehicles under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicle Act and issued challan to seven vehicles.

Kaur said that two drivers fled the scene during checking when signalled to stop, but were later caught with the assistance of the PCR vans and were issued challans.

Kaur said that any kind of negligence by the vehicle drivers will not be tolerated.

She appealed to the transport union to ensure their vehicle documents are up-to-date, renew their permits promptly, pay taxes, and face fines if any vehicles are found operating without proper documentation.

RTA starts helpdesk

RTA secretary Kaur said a helpdesk has been started in the RTA office to address public applications. She said that the helpline has received a significant response from the public, which led her to adjust the timing from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm for the convenience of those visiting in the afternoon.

“The timing for public dealing is 9 am to 1 pm. However, if the clerks are at court hearings, public dealings may not be available. In such a situation, the help desk will assist the public with their applications. All the services provided on mparivahan will be addressed at the help desk rephrase,” she said.

Kaur said that the applicants can deposit their applications on the helpdesk and can also check the status of their applications.

The staff is directed to submit reports of the applications received at the helpdesk by 5 pm daily and the disposal of these applications should be ensured in a timely manner, she said.