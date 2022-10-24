Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Sabzi mandi president booked for threatening arhtiya, his wife

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 24, 2022 04:16 AM IST

The first information report (FIR) was registered on Saturday on the basis the statement of Manoj’s wife Shabnam, a resident of Azad Nagar in Bahadurke Road area, a month after the special task force (STF) had booked Ellu for allegedly planting drugs

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The president of Ludhiana sabzi mandi (vegetable market), Gurkamal Singh Ellu, has been booked for threatening the wife of an arhtiya (commission agent), Manoj Kumar alias Monu, in order to force her to withdraw the case the couple lodged against him for planting drugs in her husband’s car.

The first information report (FIR) was registered on Saturday on the basis the statement of Manoj’s wife Shabnam, a resident of Azad Nagar in Bahadurke Road area, a month after the special task force (STF) had booked Ellu for allegedly planting drugs.

While his aide Mukesh Kumar alias Khali was arrested by the STF, Ellu continues to be at large.

In her complaint, Shabnam mentioned that her husband runs his shop in the vegetable market near Jalandhar Bypass Chowk.

The accused, who she said is politically influential, used to “extort” money from her husband and other arhtiyas. When her husband refused to comply, the accused planted drugs in his car with an intention to implicate him in a narcotics peddling case, she said. After investigation, the STF had booked Ellu and arrested his aide.

The woman alleged that for the past few days, the accused had been threatening her and her husband with dire consequences if they didn’t withdraw the case.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Karanjeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said the woman had filed a complaint on October 21.

The police have booked Ellu under sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and a hunt is on to arrest him.

On September 23, the STF had booked Ellu for planting 500gm opium and 180 intoxicating pills in the car of Manoj Kumar with the help of a labourer, Mukesh Kumar, following personal enmity.

Sub-inspector Gurcharan Singh of the STF said that during investigation, they found that Ellu had hatched this conspiracy and planted drugs in Manoj’s car through Mukesh. After hiding drugs, Mukesh himself gave a tip-off to the STF.

