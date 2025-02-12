Ludhiana: Scammers misusing ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme, people warned

The district programme officer, Gulbahar Singh, has issued an appeal to the public to remain vigilant against fraudulent individuals collecting money under the guise of the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” scheme. Reports indicate that these scammers are targeting vulnerable individuals by charging around ₹550 for form submissions and falsely promising benefits under schemes, such as the Shagun Scheme. Authorities have also released a detailed list of contact numbers for various CDPOs in the Ludhiana district for reporting purposes. (HT Photo)

The official clarified that the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” initiative does not offer direct financial benefits and does not require fee-based form submissions.

Anyone who encounters such fraudulent activities should report them immediately. Complaints can be made at the nearest Anganwadi Centre or directly reported to the relevant child development project officer (CDPO). Authorities have also released a detailed list of contact numbers for various CDPOs in the Ludhiana district for reporting purposes, the official said.

The contact details of the respective CDPOs are as follows: CDPO Dehlon (8198000255), CDPO Doraha (7719732193), CDPO Jagraon (6284748741, 8968015837), CDPO Khanna (9463815972), CDPO Ludhiana Urban-1 (96460-32200), CDPO Ludhiana Urban-2 (9855139819), CDPO Ludhiana Urban-3 (9646032200), CDPO Ludhiana Urban-4 (98554-45413), CDPO Ludhiana-1 Rural (9779226268), CDPO Machhiwara (7719732193), CDPO Mangat (836-0880224), CDPO Pakhowal (9463815972), CDPO Raikot (8198000255), CDPO Samrala (9855139819), CDPO Sidhwan Bet (7986341996), and CDPO Sudhar (9815028234).

Singh further noted that complaints can also be lodged with the district programme officer, Ludhiana, located near Gill Canal, Gill Road, Shimlapuri, or sent via email at ludhianadpo1830@gmail.com. An FIR can also be registered against individuals involved in such fraudulent activities.