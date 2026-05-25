Ludhiana: School of Eminence to be inaugurated by May end, CM likely to attend

After repeated missed deadlines, the much awaited School of Eminence (SOE) at Kidwai Nagar is finally nearing inauguration, with chief minister Bhagwant Mann likely to formally open the campus on May 27 or 28. As preparations gather pace, the district education department has deployed teachers on inauguration duty to oversee arrangements for the high-profile event. The inauguration of the school is expected anytime between May 27 and 29. (HT Photo)

According to an official communication issued by the education department, five teachers have been assigned specific responsibilities related to the inauguration preparations. The move comes at a time when admissions to classes 9 and 11 in Schools of Eminence across Punjab are already underway on the basis of entrance examination results, even though the new campuses at Kidwai Nagar and Millerganj are yet to be formally inaugurated after the commencement of the new academic session.

In November last year, Ludhiana Central member of legislative assembly (MLA) Ashok Parashar Pappi had announced that the School of Eminence would be completed and inaugurated within three months. However, despite the passage of several months beyond the promised deadline, the campus continued to await formal inauguration.

Last month, MLA Pappi along with deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain had visited the Kidwai Nagar campus to inspect the final phase of preparations. During the visit, officials reviewed classrooms, smart classrooms, science and computer laboratories, the library, sports infrastructure and other facilities. Necessary directions were also issued to concerned departments to ensure the remaining work was completed at the earliest.

Developed as a modern educational campus for students up to Class 12, the School of Eminence has been designed with advanced infrastructure and upgraded academic facilities aimed at improving the overall learning environment for students.

Vishwakirat Kahlon, district SOE in-charge, who has been given the responsibility for coordinating arrangements related to interaction with students and parents during the inauguration, said the campus is now fully prepared. “The school is completely ready and furniture installation is currently underway. The inauguration is expected anytime between May 27 and 29,” she said.