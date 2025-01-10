Ludhiana: Seeking better pay, contractual linemen strike work on Day 2

The strike called by Powercom and Transco Contractual Workers’ Union entered its second day with linemen and assistant linemen staging protests at the PSPCL’s Ludhiana head office on Friday. The demonstration prompted disruptions in power supply in several areas, protesters said. Contractual linemen staging a protest at PSPCL head office in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The protesting workers, who operate as part of complaint handling bike (CHB) and complaint handling wagon (CHW) units, are responsible to address grievances registered on the helpline 1912. They have raised concerns about being pressured by PSPCL officials to work on high-tension electricity lines without proper safety equipment.

In addition, they highlighted salary discrepancies, pointing out that while PSPCL pays contractors ₹52,000 for a lineman-assistant lineman pair, the workers themselves only receive ₹26,000. “Instead of paying contractors, the PSPCL should directly transfer the salaries to the workers,” they argued.

Chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans responded to these allegations, stating that the workers are contractually obligated to handle both low and high tension wires and that adequate safety kits have been provided.

However, Avtar Singh, union head at Aggar Nagar division, argued that the kits are insufficient and that essential equipment, such as rubber gloves, helmets and earthen rods, is in short supply.

Balihar Singh, state president of the union, said, “Hundreds of workers have suffered disabilities and many have lost their lives but the affected families have not been compensated nor have pensions or job guarantees been provided to the dependents.”

After a meeting with PSPCL officials on January 9, the union vowed to continue its protest until their demands are met. These include compensation for the families of deceased workers, proper safety equipment, job regularisation and salaries that match what PSPCL pays contractors.

In response, chief engineer Hans assured that salary concerns have been communicated to the contractor, Sandha and Company, which is responsible for addressing these issues. He also stated that no disruptions were observed on Friday as regular employees are managing the power supply.

To intensify their efforts, the workers have announced a larger protest in Mohali on January 17, which will include their families and children to further press for their demands.