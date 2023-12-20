A truck driver and his female friend, who approached Punjab and Haryana high court seeking security from her family members, landed in trouble for hiding facts from the court. Ludhiana: Seeking security, truck driver, female friend booked for hiding facts

Following court orders, the Machhiwara police lodged an FIR against the duo on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Jaspreet Singh of Rahimabad Khurd village of Machhiwara and Jasmina Begum alias Bano of Kishtwar of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jaspreet in the writ petition filed in the court stated that he is a truck driver. He went to Jammu and Kashmir to deliver goods where he had met Jasmina Begum alias Bano of Kishtwar. They started cohabiting in a live-in relationship in Rahimabad village on October 5. Meanwhile, the duo filed a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking security from the family of Jasmina.

Sub-inspector Bhinder Singh, SHO at Machhiwara police station, stated that while filing the writ petition, the accused concealed the fact about the marriage of Jasmina, who returned to her husband in Jammu and Kashmir on November 28. After verifying the facts, the court ordered the Machhiwara Police to lodge a Zero FIR and send the file to police station North (sector 3) Chandigarh for further action.

The SHO added that a case under sections 177 (furnishing false information), 193 (false evidence), 199 (false statement made in declaration which is by law receiva­ble as evidence), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC has been filed against the accused.