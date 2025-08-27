Search
Wed, Aug 27, 2025
Ludhiana sees severe waterlogging amid heavy showers

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Aug 27, 2025 03:42 am IST

Despite tall claims of monsoon preparedness by the municipal corporation, several low-lying areas across Ludhiana continue to reel under waterlogging, exposing the city’s decaying sewage system.

A cyclist pedals through a waterlogged stretch in Moti Nagar after heavy rain. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
After just two to three days of showers, stretches along Chandigarh Road, Moti Nagar, Rahon Road, Hambran Road, Transport Nagar, Dhandari, Focal point and Giaspura were left submerged, with residents left to fend for themselves.

This comes despite senior MC officials holding review meetings ahead of monsoon and claiming completion of desilting work in major drains and gullies. They had assured that preventive measures were in place to avoid flooding in vulnerable areas. Yet, on the ground, residents found themselves helplessly wading through inundated lanes.

What has further added to the anger is the fact that during these preparatory meetings, officials had boasted that over 90% of drains were cleaned and emergency pumps were kept on standby. However, when showers actually hit the city, no emergency response teams or dewatering pumps were visible in most flooded areas.

Amanpreet Singh echoed the frustration by stating, “Driving through these waterlogged lanes is risky. Potholes are invisible under the water, and one slip can cause a serious accident. The corporation must realise that waterlogging is not just an inconvenience, it’s a safety hazard for everyone.”

Another commuter, Pooja Arora, added, “Officegoers like us suffer the most where we are forced to wade through flooded roads every time it rains. My vehicle broke down, leaving me stranded on choked roads. It feels like the authorities only make promises on paper, but the city drowns each year without any concrete solution.”

