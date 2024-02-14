Ludhiana: Seven injured after illegal re-filling leads to cylinder explosion

Seven persons, including three children, suffered injuries after an LPG gas cylinder exploded in labour quarters in Kanganwal when some of the dwellers were refilling LPG cylinders illegally, police said on Wednesday. Panic gripped the area after the incident on Tuesday night. At least 25 families, who were living in labour quarters, had to vacate the rooms and spent the night in open. (HT Photo)

The Sahnewal police have booked a man, Gaurav Jha of Kanganwal, who was allegedly involved in refilling gas cylinders illegally.

The Sahnewal police lodged an FIR against the accused and initiated investigation. The injured have been identified as Priya, 32, Simpy, 23, Pawan Kumar, 29, and three children aged 10, 11 and 14.

One of the injured is yet to be identified. The victims have been rushed to civil hospital for treatment. Condition of two children, who suffered 65% burns, is stated to be serious.

The walls of the labour quarters also developed cracks due to the explosion.

According to the police, a group of labourers were involved in refilling small cylinders illegally when the gas leaked. As the women, living in the other rooms, lit the stove for cooking, the gas caught flames and the cylinder exploded. The children who were playing in the veranda also suffered burn injuries.

Shyam Raj Pandey, a local, stated that they immediately informed the police and alerted the fire brigade. They rushed the victims to hospital. The fire brigade doused the flames after one hour.

The police recovered a weighing machine, kept for weighing cylinders, and damaged cylinders from the room.

Sub-Inspector Jasvir Singh, Incharge at Kanganwal police post, said an FIR has been lodged on the statement of Dilbagh Singh. An FIR under sections 285, 336, 337 and 338 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused, who suffered burn injuries and his condition has been stated to be serious.