Ludhiana shop owner gets extortion call from ‘gangster’

A miscreant claiming to be a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang demanded ₹5 lakh extortion money from a stationary store owner.

The victim, Ashwani Wadhwa, 42, of Krishna Nagar, said on July 30, he received a call from an unidentified number on WhatsApp. The caller introduced himself as Shinda, a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and asked him to transfer ₹5 lakh into his bank account. He threatened to kill Wadhwa and his family the same way they had shot dead singer Sidhu Moose Wala if he did not transfer the money or informed the police.

ASI Kamaljit Singh, investigating officer, said an FIR has been lodged under Section 387 (Putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) of Indian Penal Code at Division Number 8 police station

On July 27, PAU police lodged an FIR against an unidentified person claiming to be an aide of gangster Deepak Mundi for threatening and demanding ₹5 lakh extortion money from a businessman.