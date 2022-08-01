Ludhiana shop owner gets extortion call from ‘gangster’
A miscreant claiming to be a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang demanded ₹5 lakh extortion money from a stationary store owner.
The victim, Ashwani Wadhwa, 42, of Krishna Nagar, said on July 30, he received a call from an unidentified number on WhatsApp. The caller introduced himself as Shinda, a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and asked him to transfer ₹5 lakh into his bank account. He threatened to kill Wadhwa and his family the same way they had shot dead singer Sidhu Moose Wala if he did not transfer the money or informed the police.
ASI Kamaljit Singh, investigating officer, said an FIR has been lodged under Section 387 (Putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) of Indian Penal Code at Division Number 8 police station
On July 27, PAU police lodged an FIR against an unidentified person claiming to be an aide of gangster Deepak Mundi for threatening and demanding ₹5 lakh extortion money from a businessman.
Himachal: At least 105 tourists rescued after flash floods leave them stranded
At least 105 people, mostly tourists, were rescued after flash flooding left them stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district on Sunday. Officials said the tourists were mostly taken to Koksar hours after water levels rose in the Dorni rivulet after heavy rain triggered flash flooding. A parked vehicle was damaged after boulders fell on it.
Punjab: AAP councillor shot dead in Malerkotla, cops suspect personal enmity
A municipal councillor of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party was shot dead from a close range inside a gym in Punjab's Malerkotla district. "One person came to the gym and shot him (Akbar),” Malerkotla senior superintendent of police Avneet Kaur Sidhu was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. One bullet hit councillor Mohammad Akbar's and he died on the spot, he said. As Akbar came close, the assailant took out a weapon and fired at him.
Punjab AG’s brother is chairman of Congress’ legal cell
A day after senior advocate Vinod Ghai took over as Punjab's advocate general, the Congress on Sunday appointed his elder brother Bipan Ghai as the chairperson of its state unit's legal cell. Bipan Ghai's appointment as chairman of the legal, human rights and RTI department of the Punjab Congress was announced by party's state unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. Arshpreet Khadial has been appointed as the spokesperson.
Train services on 11 routes cancelled as farmers stage protest in Punjab
The Ferozepur railway division either cancelled or rescheduled the services of trains on 11 routes due to the farmers rail-roko' protest on Sunday. The farmers, under the banner of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella group comprising at least 40 farm organisations, protested to primarily seek the implementation of minimum support price for crops. Eight trains were rescheduled, whereas two were stationed at the Abohar railway station.
Jobless teachers protesting against govt detained in Punjab’s Sunam
Punjab Police rounded up hundreds of unemployed physical training instructors protesting against the state government in Sunam on Sunday. Cops have also initiated action under sections 107 and 151 of the CrPC against the detainees, who were released in the evening. They were protesting outside the venue where a state-level function was organised to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann also participated in the event.
