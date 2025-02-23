Ludhiana: Six held day after Bhola Colony clash, firearm, ammo seized

A day after a clash took place between two groups over a land dispute in Bhola Colony, the division number 7 police arrested six persons on Saturday. The police recovered a car, 19 bullet shells, ammunition, a single barrel rifle, a sharp-edged weapon and five mobile phones from their possession. The accused have been booked for attempting a murder bid besides other offences. The clash in Bhola Colony had left one person injured on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Parwinder Singh Bajwa of Sector 32 at Chandigarh Road, Harpreet Singh of Jeevan Singh Nagar at Tajpur Road, Parwinder Singh Bajwa’s brother and three drivers.

The FIR has been registered on the statement of Balwinder Singh of Patra village in Patiala, who is security guard at the disputed farmhouse. Balwinder Singh stated that his employer has a dispute over the chunk of land with Parwinder Singh Bajwa.

Balwinder stated that he along with another security guard, Arjun Ram, was present at the plot when at least 25 people barged in after scaling the wall. The accused held them captive and snatched his rifle and five cartridges. The accused also opened fire when his employer along with his aides turned up there. A person sustained injuries in the clash.

On Friday, Bajwa had claimed that as soon as he and his group arrived, they were attacked by the opposing party. He alleged that his turban was tossed off during the scuffle and that the assailants fired at least 10 gunshots at them. Bajwa stated that he took shelter in his car to escape, but one of his aides sustained injuries as a bullet grazed past him.

On the other hand, JS Gill refuted the allegations and accused Bajwa’s group of initiating the attack and firing gunshots.

ASI Dinesh Kumar, who is investigating the case, stated that soon after receiving the information the police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The police arrested six of the accused. An FIR under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 333 (house trespass), 324 (4) (mischief), 303 (2) (theft), 191 (3) (rioting), 190 (unlawful assembly) of the BNS and 25, 27, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused, the ASI added.