Ludhiana Smart City Limited’s technical panel approves floating tenders to strengthen brick sewer lines

With major road cave-in incidents continuing to haunt residents, the city-level technical committee of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) giving nod to float tenders to strengthen four decades’ old brick sewer line in areas under the Smart City Mission (ABD area) came as a sign of relief.

Half-a-dozen road cave-in incidents have been reported in the recent past due to leakage in the decades-old sewer lines.

The approval was granted during a meeting of the committee held under the chairmanship of MC commissioner and CEO of LSCL, Shena Aggarwal at the MC’s Zone-D office on Tuesday. Now, the proposal will be sent to the state-level technical committee for final approval before floating tender.

As per the proposal, the standalone trench-less structural lining of brick sewer line will be taken up at a cost of ₹82.22-crore in the areas starting from Hero Bakery Chowk till Haibowal Puli, moving through Malhar road and Kaka marriage palace road. This will also cover Malhar road which is being converted into smart road under the Smart City Mission. The authorities said roads would not be dug-up under the project and the work would be completed using trench-less technology.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu had directed the MC officials to expedite the project after a major portion of road caved-in near Shastri nagar railway crossing last week. The road portion collapsed for the second time in a period of nine days and repair work is still going on.

This project was earlier dropped by the MC, citing fund crunch, but it has been reintroduced citing the frequent road cave-in incidents.

One of the directors of LSCL, Sanjay Goel, said a number of other projects were approved during the meeting, including projects to install static compactors in the city, establish an all-weather swimming pool near Rakh Bagh, purchase a hydraulic platform (50 meter height) for the fire brigade etc. These proposals would also be tabled before the state-level technical committee for final approvals.