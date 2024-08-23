Ludhiana: Smugglers’ assets worth 8.4 cr seized

The city police on Friday seized property worth ₹8.45 crore belonging to two drug peddlers, officials said. Police seized property of a drug peddling accused in Ludhiana on Friday, August 23, 2024. (HT Photo)

The action was taken against Babbar alias Mac of Model Town Extension and Paramvir Singh alias Marshal of E-Block, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said a case under sections 23 and 61 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against accused Babbar at Division Number 7 police station on January 16, 2023 after a recovery of 2 kg Malana cream, 6 gm MDA, 1 gm LSD, 25 gm cocaine, three cars, a scooter and ₹1.14 lakh.

The police seized his house worth ₹2.84 crore, measuring 200 square yards. The accused had bought the house in the name of his relative, Ashwani Kumar, officials said.

In the second case, the police attached a 300-square-yard-house worth ₹5.53 crore belonging to Paramvir Singh. The house is in the name of his parents, Gurdev Singh and Hardarshan Kaur. The police also seized a Hyundai Creta car worth ₹6.89 lakh, which was in his wife’s name.

The JCP said that during investigation, it was found that the accused had invested drug money to purchase these properties.