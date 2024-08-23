 Ludhiana: Smugglers’ assets worth ₹8.4 cr seized - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 23, 2024
New Delhi
Ludhiana: Smugglers’ assets worth 8.4 cr seized

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 23, 2024 10:53 PM IST

The city police on Friday seized property worth ₹8.45 crore belonging to two drug peddlers, officials said.

Police seized property of a drug peddling accused in Ludhiana on Friday, August 23, 2024. (HT Photo)
The action was taken against Babbar alias Mac of Model Town Extension and Paramvir Singh alias Marshal of E-Block, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said a case under sections 23 and 61 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against accused Babbar at Division Number 7 police station on January 16, 2023 after a recovery of 2 kg Malana cream, 6 gm MDA, 1 gm LSD, 25 gm cocaine, three cars, a scooter and 1.14 lakh.

The police seized his house worth 2.84 crore, measuring 200 square yards. The accused had bought the house in the name of his relative, Ashwani Kumar, officials said.

In the second case, the police attached a 300-square-yard-house worth 5.53 crore belonging to Paramvir Singh. The house is in the name of his parents, Gurdev Singh and Hardarshan Kaur. The police also seized a Hyundai Creta car worth 6.89 lakh, which was in his wife’s name.

The JCP said that during investigation, it was found that the accused had invested drug money to purchase these properties.

New Delhi
Friday, August 23, 2024
